DL Hall Finally Activated Off Injured List, Starting For Milwaukee Brewers Sunday
The Milwaukee Brewers have reinstated left-handed pitcher DL Hall from the 60-day injured list, the team announced Sunday.
Hall will start for the Brewers in Sunday's series finale against the Cincinnati Reds. It will mark his first big league appearance since April 20.
The 25-year-old southpaw had been working his way back from a left knee sprain. His rehab assignment was expected to be over in early July, but he stuck around for one more start and injured his forearm in the process.
From there, the Brewers let Hall ease his way back into a starter's pitch count. He wound up making one start with High-A Wisconsin and 12 with Triple-A Nashville, going 0-1 with a 2.78 ERA, 1.515 WHIP and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 32.1 frames of work.
To make room for Hall on the active roster, Milwaukee placed left-handed pitcher Hoby Milner on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement retroactive to Aug. 9. To free up a spot on the 40-man roster, the Brewers transferred right-handed pitcher Enoli Paredes to the 60-day injured list.
Before Hall got hurt, he was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA, 2.265 WHIP, 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.4 WAR through four starts.
Hall arrived in Milwaukee in February, serving as one of the key pieces the Brewers got back when they traded former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. Hall had been a top-100 prospect in baseball for five consecutive seasons before finally graduating in 2023.
Last season in Baltimore, Hall went 3-0 with a 3.26 ERA, 1.190 WHIP, 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.2 WAR across 18 relief appearances.
Hall is now set to rejoin a rotation that has been headed up by veterans Freddy Peralta and Colin Rea all year long. Milwaukee, having lost Robert Gasser, Wade Miley and Brandon Woodruff to season-ending surgeries, added rookie Tobias Myers to the group in April and traded for Aaron Civale and Frankie Montas in July.
Now, the once-shorthanded Brewers finally have a surplus of options on the mound.
First pitch between the Brewers and Reds on Sunday is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.
