Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Answers Seemingly Ridiculous Question About Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the New York Mets on Sunday night in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is 8:08 p.m. ET.
With a 3-2 series lead in hand, the Dodgers are just one win away from their first trip to the World Series since the 2020 season. The Mets are looking to force a Game 7.
One of the questions surrounding the Dodgers continues to be about the team's lack of pitching depth. It's amazing that the Dodgers have gotten this far considering that Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Gavin Stone and Emmett Sheehan are all out right now with injuries. In the case of May, Gonsolin and Kershaw, they've missed most or all of the season.
Despite those injury issues and the fact that the Dodgers are going with a bullpen game in Game 6, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says that superstar Shohei Ohtani will not be available to pitch if the team needs the help in Games 6 or 7.
On the surface, that's a ridiculous question: Ohtani hasn't pitched all year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Would you really throw him out there in a must-win game? Furthermore, Ohtani's rehab hasn't even progressed to facing live hitters yet.
That said, teams tend to have an "all hands-on deck" thought process in the playoffs, so it was probably fair just to get some clarification on how "on deck" the Dodgers will actually be in this quest.
As a pitcher, Ohtani is 38-19 lifetime with a 3.01 ERA. He's struck out 608 batters in 481.2 innings. He's made 86 starts, all for the Angels.
Even without his pitching, he's set to win his third MVP Award in the last four years.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.