Shohei Ohtani Now Linked with Barry Bonds in Baseball Record Books Through 25 Games

Through his first 25 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, superstar Shohei Ohtani is doing something that only Barry Bonds has done before in MLB history.

Twenty-five games into his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers, superstar Shohei Ohtani has joined immortal company in baseball history.

Per @OptaSTATS on social media:

In his 25 games for the @Dodgers , Shohei Ohtani has 20 runs, 18 extra-base hits and five stolen bases.

Prior to Ohtani, the last player to reach all those numbers in his first 25 games with a team was Barry Bonds with the Giants in 1993.

While Bonds has an obvious stain to his name given his connection to the Steroid Era of baseball's history, being connected to him for statistical achievement still carries great weight.

Ohtani has been everything the Dodgers could have hoped for offensively when they signed him to a 10-year deal this past offseason. He's hitting .364, which leads all of baseball. He's got a .677 slugging percetange, which leads baseball, and a 1.107 OPS, which leads baseball. He also leads the Majors in total bases (67) and OPS+ (205). Furthermore, he has the most hits in the sport (36) and the most doubles (11).

Yes, it helps that the Dodgers had a jump start on the season, playing two games in Korea, and now have played more games than just about everyone else, but Ohtani has been simply fabulous in his new uniform.

And he's done all this with the distraction of dealing with the Ippei Mizuhara/gambling story that clouded the season's first week.

The Dodgers will take on the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET.

