Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Takes Massive Step Towards Return to Mound
Shohei Ohtani proved he could still make history even without pitching in 2024, but the Los Angeles Dodgers star is officially on the road towards becoming a two-way player again in 2025.
Ohtani threw 26 pitches in a bullpen session prior to Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, per the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris. He even tossed a few sliders, which he hadn't done since starting his throwing program in spring training.
The 30-year-old slugger underwent surgery on his right elbow back when he was still with the Los Angeles Angels in September 2023. He likely would have been ready to go by the start of 2025, but he suffered a left shoulder injury in the World Series last fall and got thrown off his rehab process as a result.
Ohtani proceeded to go 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout on Saturday, although the Dodgers still beat the Phillies 3-1. He is now batting .297 with a .990 OPS.
When Ohtani does eventually join the Dodgers' active pitching staff, Los Angeles will finally be getting the all-around player they dropped $700 million on in December 2023. The club will effectively be able to carry a bonus 14th pitcher on their roster at that point, as well.
Across the 86 games he started with the Angels, Ohtani went 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA, 1.082 WHIP, 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 15.0 WAR. The four-time All-Star and three-time MVP is a .282 hitter with a .947 OPS.
