Fastball

Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Takes Massive Step Towards Return to Mound

Shohei Ohtani tossed 26 pitches during a bullpen session before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, inching closer to becoming a two-way player again.

Sam Connon

Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) works with Los Angeles Dodgers assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness (87) during a spring training bullpen session at Camelback Ranch.
Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) works with Los Angeles Dodgers assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness (87) during a spring training bullpen session at Camelback Ranch. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shohei Ohtani proved he could still make history even without pitching in 2024, but the Los Angeles Dodgers star is officially on the road towards becoming a two-way player again in 2025.

Ohtani threw 26 pitches in a bullpen session prior to Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, per the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris. He even tossed a few sliders, which he hadn't done since starting his throwing program in spring training.

The 30-year-old slugger underwent surgery on his right elbow back when he was still with the Los Angeles Angels in September 2023. He likely would have been ready to go by the start of 2025, but he suffered a left shoulder injury in the World Series last fall and got thrown off his rehab process as a result.

Ohtani proceeded to go 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout on Saturday, although the Dodgers still beat the Phillies 3-1. He is now batting .297 with a .990 OPS.

When Ohtani does eventually join the Dodgers' active pitching staff, Los Angeles will finally be getting the all-around player they dropped $700 million on in December 2023. The club will effectively be able to carry a bonus 14th pitcher on their roster at that point, as well.

Across the 86 games he started with the Angels, Ohtani went 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA, 1.082 WHIP, 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 15.0 WAR. The four-time All-Star and three-time MVP is a .282 hitter with a .947 OPS.

Related MLB Stories

  • OTTAVINO DFA'D: Adam Ottavino didn't allow a hit or run in either of his appearances with the Yankees this week, but he lost his spot on the 40-man roster when Devin Williams was activated from the paternity list. CLICK HERE
  • TEAMS WANT ALCÁNTARA: Despite months of rumors and cutting payroll, the Miami Marlins apparently aren't interested in trading away former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara this season. CLICK HERE
  • JUDGE MATCHES RUTH: Aaron Judge crushed another home run in the Yankees' win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday, reaching five home runs and 15 RBI through six games. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/Injuries