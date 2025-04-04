Miami Marlins Telling Teams They Won't Trade Ace Sandy Alcántara, Per Report
Nothing is certain across MLB, except for death, taxes and Sandy Alcántara trade rumors.
The Marlins' front office has consistently told opposing teams that Alcántara is not available, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Thursday. At the same time, rival executives are "hopeful" that Miami changes its mind and opts to trade the 29-year-old right-hander.
Just last week, anonymous big league front office members voted Alcántara as the most likely player to get dealt ahead of this summer's trade deadline in a poll conducted by ESPN.
When Alcántara took the mound on Opening Day last week, it marked Alcántara's first appearance in a regular season game since he underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2023. He is now 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA, 0.931 WHIP, 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.1 WAR through two starts.
Across five Grapefruit League outings this spring, Alcántara tossed 12.1 scoreless innings.
Alcántara went 41-55 with a 3.31 ERA, 1.151 WHIP, 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 20.7 WAR between 2018 and 2023, establishing himself as one of the top young pitchers in the game. He won NL Cy Young in 2022, the same year he earned his second All-Star nod.
The star righty is on the books for $17.3 million in 2025 and another $17.3 million in 2026. No other player on Miami's active roster makes more than $3.5 million.
Just in the past 12 months, the Marlins have traded away Luis Arráez, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Tanner Scott, Trevor Rogers, Josh Bell, Bryan De La Cruz, A.J. Puk, Jake Burger and Jesús Luzardo. Alcántara could very well be the next franchise cornerstone to join that list, even if Miami is insisting he won't.
