New York Yankees Bail on Short-Lived Reunion With Veteran Reliever Adam Ottavino
The New York Yankees have designated veteran relief pitcher Adam Ottavino for assignment, the team announced Friday morning.
Ottavino only just signed a major league deal with New York on Tuesday, when closer Devin Williams was placed on the paternity list. Williams was reinstated on Friday, though, sparking Ottavino's removal from the Yankees' 40-man roster.
In his two appearances this week, Ottavino tossed 1.1 scoreless, hitless innings. He recorded two walks and two strikeouts with a 0.1 WAR.
The 39-year-old right-hander will either get claimed off waivers, traded, reassigned to the minors or released within the next seven days.
This marked Ottavino's second stint in pinstripes, as he also played for the Yankees between 2019 and 2020. He went 6-5 with a 1.90 ERA and 2.3 WAR in his first season in the Bronx before going 2-3 with a 5.89 ERA and -0.1 WAR the following campaign,
Ottavino proceeded to spend 2021 with the Boston Red Sox, then pitch for the New York Mets from 2022 to 2024. He returned to the Red Sox for spring training a few months back, only to have his release granted before the end of camp.
That opened the door for Ottavino's return to the Yankees, even if it wound up being short-lived.
Dating back to his time with the Colorado Rockies, Ottavino is 41-41 with a 3.33 ERA, 1.260 WHIP, 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 15.6 WAR since 2012. His 721 appearances in that span rank No. 5 in MLB.
