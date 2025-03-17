Los Angeles Dodgers Superstar Mookie Betts Officially Ruled Out For Tokyo Series
While there won't be any shortage of stars in Japan this week, one of baseball's biggest names won't be taking the field after all.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday that outfielder-turned-shortstop Mookie Betts will not play in either Tokyo Series games against the Chicago Cubs this week. Betts has been dealing with an illness, which Roberts said led to him losing close to 15 pounds.
Even though Betts has been feeling better, per Roberts, the team has decided to hold him out and potentially even send him back to the United States early. Betts is expected to return to action in time for the Dodgers' domestic Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.
Betts, 32, hit .289 with a .863 OPS in 2024, racking up 19 home runs, 75 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a 4.8 WAR across 116 games. He collected his seventh Silver Slugger, eighth All-Star appearance and third World Series ring before the end of the year.
Despite missing MLB's second-leading active WAR leader, Los Angeles will still have Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernández in their starting lineup Tuesday and Wednesday. Miguel Rojas and Kiké Hernández are available to start at shortstop in Betts' place.
First pitch for the first game of MLB's 2025 regular season is scheduled for 6:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The Dodgers and Cubs will close out the Tokyo Series at the same time Wednesday.
