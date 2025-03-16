Former Gold Glove Outfielder Joey Gallo Reveals Shocking Position Change
Less than an hour after it came out that the Chicago White Sox had let Joey Gallo walk, the veteran slugger took to social media for a career-altering announcement.
Gallo posted a compilation of his top defensive highlights in right field over the years – dating back to his time with the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees – featuring an interesting caption.
"It's been fun outfield," Gallo wrote.
The final clip of the video featured Gallo throwing a bullpen session in a White Sox uniform. To clear up any confusion, he followed it up with a reply that confirmed he plans to become a pitcher.
Gallo, 31, first broke into the big leagues in 2015. He was named an All-Star in 2019 and 2021, winning Gold Gloves in 2020 and 2021.
Even in an era where position players pitching in blowouts isn't entirely uncommon, Gallo has never taken the mound in an MLB or minor league game.
Gallo hit just .161 with a .613 OPS in 76 games with the Washington Nationals last season, though, so his days as an effective hitter may be behind him anyways. He had transitioned into a part-time first baseman with the Nationals and Minnesota Twins in recent years, as well.
The White Sox signed Gallo to a minor league deal in February, only for him to go 2-for-20 in Cactus League play.
Between 2017 and 2021, Gallo ranked third in the American League with 151 home runs and 341 walks. He also hit .208 and led all of MLB with 809 strikeouts in that span. Still, Gallo boasted an .834 OPS and a 4.1 WAR per 162 games during his five-year peak.
Gallo, now a free agent, has made over $44.7 million in his career.
It remains to be seen which organization – if any – will tak a flier on the 6-foot-5, 249-pound right-hander.
Related MLB Stories
- CROCHET NAMED ACE: The Red Sox officially tabbed offseason trade acquisition Garrett Crochet as their 2025 Opening Day starter on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- OHTANI GOES YARD: In an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants, Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani sent Japanese fans into a frenzy with a home run Saturday. CLICK HERE
- SÁNCHEZ OFFICIALLY SIDELINED: Jesús Sánchez, the longest-tenured position player on the Marlins' roster, will miss the start of the season with an oblique strain. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.