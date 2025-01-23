Fastball

Lucas Giolito Expects to Be "Full-Go" For Spring Training After lost 2024 Campaign

Lucas Giolito, who was signed to a two-year deal last offseason, appears healthy and ready to go as the Boston Red Sox get set to open spring training in mid-February.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park in 2024.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park in 2024.
As the Boston Red Sox get set to open spring training in just about three weeks, starting pitcher Lucas Giolito expects to be healthy and "full-go."

Giolito missed all of last season with an elbow injury and underwent internal brace surgery last March to recover.

The following comes from Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic:

Giolito spent all of last season rehabbing in Boston and began throwing by September. The diligent work paid off. He’s already thrown four bullpens this winter and is prepared to be a “full-go” by the start of spring training in less than a month.

When Giolito was signed before the 2024 season, he was likely expected to serve as the ace of the staff. Now, due to the Red Sox improvement of their rotation, he looks like he could be the No. 5 entering the season.

Newcomers Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler will be ahead of him, as will All-Star Tanner Houck. Youngster Brayan Bello figures to check in as the No. 4 with Giolito as the No. 5. However, there's even a chance that Kutter Crawford could assume that spot, or that the Red Sox utilize a six-man rotation.

Giolito was an All-Star back in the 2019 season. Lifetime, he's 61-62 with a 4.43 ERA. He has played with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians.

The 30-year-old has won double-digit games in four different seasons.

The Red Sox are coming off a season in which they went 81-81 and finished third in the American League East.

