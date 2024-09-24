Miami Marlins' Dane Myers Returning From Injured List After 2-Month Absence
More than two months after he went down with a self-inflicted injury, Dane Myers is set to rejoin the Miami Marlins.
The 28-year-old outfielder last appeared in an MLB game on July 13, getting ejected after arguing a check-swing with home plate umpire Derek Thomas. On his way back to the clubhouse, Myers kicked a door and was ultimately ruled out 6-to-8 weeks with a fractured left ankle.
Myers was cleared to resume all baseball activities on Sept. 2 and started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sept. 17. Across four games of minor league action, Myers went 4-for-12 with two home runs, two walks, three RBI and a stolen base.
MLB.com's Cristina De Nicola reported Tuesday afternoon that the Marlins were activating Myers off the injured list, just in time for their series-opener against the Minnesota Twins.
In order to make room for Myers on the active roster, Miami designated outfielder Cristian Pache for assignment.
The Marlins acquired Pache off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles in August. He had been traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Orioles one week earlier.
Over the course of his 35 games in Miami, Pache hit .183 with one home run, seven RBI, one stolen base, a .518 OPS, -1 defensive run saved and a -0.4 WAR. The 25-year-old previously won a World Series ring with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, before he and three other prospects were sent to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Matt Olson.
Myers, meanwhile, had been stringing together a respectable rookie campaign prior to his injury. Through 40 games, Myers was batting .265 with two home runs, 14 RBI, four stolen bases and a .759 OPS.
The outfielder made his MLB debut in 2023, but had a -0.3 WAR and -3 defensive runs saved in 22 appearances. On top of boasting a 0.5 WAR here in 2024, Myers also has 1 defensive run saved.
Myers showed down on the farm that he is back to full strength, and now he'll have one last week to get big league reps in before the offseason begins. First pitch between the Marlins and Twins on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.
