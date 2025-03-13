Miami Marlins Pitcher Edward Cabrera Leaves Spring Training Game With Blister
Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera was removed from Thursday's spring training game against the Houston Astros due to a blister on his right middle finger, according to Marlins Radio Network's Stephen Strom.
Cabrera lasted just 12 pitches into the contest, 10 of which were balls. The righty issued two walks and a single before getting the hook, then all three runners came around to score after he was removed.
The Astros wound up scoring eight runs in the first inning alone.
Cabrera has now made four starts in Grapefruit League play. He has given up 11 hits, four walks, two hit batsmen, 13 earned runs and three home runs with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings, giving him a 25.07 ERA and 3.214 WHIP to this point in spring training.
The Marlins were expected to lean pretty heavily on Cabrera this year after trading Jesús Luzardo to the Philadelphia Phillies and losing Braxton Garrett to elbow surgery in December. Miami also waived Roddery Muñoz in October after dealing Trevor Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles over the summer.
Cabrera made 20 starts in each of the past two seasons, spending two months on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement in 2024. He went 11-15 with a 4.59 ERA, 1.408 WHIP and 2.4 WAR in that span after going 6-4 with a 3.01 ERA, 1.074 WHIP and 2.1 WAR as a rookie in 2022.
It remains to be seen if the soon-to-be 27-year-old will be cleared to pitch in time for the regular season, which gets underway in two weeks' time.
