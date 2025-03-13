Fastball

Miami Marlins Pitcher Edward Cabrera Leaves Spring Training Game With Blister

Edward Cabrera's shaky spring training went from bad to worse on Thursday, when the Miami Marlins were forced to pull the right-hander due to a blister on his right middle finger.

Sam Connon

Jupiter, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) pitches in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.
Jupiter, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) pitches in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera was removed from Thursday's spring training game against the Houston Astros due to a blister on his right middle finger, according to Marlins Radio Network's Stephen Strom.

Cabrera lasted just 12 pitches into the contest, 10 of which were balls. The righty issued two walks and a single before getting the hook, then all three runners came around to score after he was removed.

The Astros wound up scoring eight runs in the first inning alone.

Cabrera has now made four starts in Grapefruit League play. He has given up 11 hits, four walks, two hit batsmen, 13 earned runs and three home runs with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings, giving him a 25.07 ERA and 3.214 WHIP to this point in spring training.

The Marlins were expected to lean pretty heavily on Cabrera this year after trading Jesús Luzardo to the Philadelphia Phillies and losing Braxton Garrett to elbow surgery in December. Miami also waived Roddery Muñoz in October after dealing Trevor Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles over the summer.

Cabrera made 20 starts in each of the past two seasons, spending two months on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement in 2024. He went 11-15 with a 4.59 ERA, 1.408 WHIP and 2.4 WAR in that span after going 6-4 with a 3.01 ERA, 1.074 WHIP and 2.1 WAR as a rookie in 2022.

It remains to be seen if the soon-to-be 27-year-old will be cleared to pitch in time for the regular season, which gets underway in two weeks' time.

Related MLB Stories

  • RAYS STADIUM DEAL AXED: Owner Stu Sternberg announced Thursday that the Rays were backing out on the stadium agreement they had reached with St. Petersburg. CLICK HERE
  • TURNER WEARS KIMONO: Upon arriving in Japan for the Tokyo Series, veteran infielder Justin Turner donned a custom robe inspired by the Cubs' logo and colors. CLICK HERE
  • NASHVILLE STARS DROP HAT: The ownership group "Music City Baseball" continued its campaign to get the Nashville Stars added to MLB as an expansion team. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/Injuries