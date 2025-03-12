Detroit Tigers Pitcher Casey Mize Continues Dominant Spring Training Streak
Casey Mize has had an up-and-down career since the Detroit Tigers picked him No. 1 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft, but 2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for the right-hander.
Mize underwent Tommy John surgery midway through 2022, missing the entire 2023 campaign as a result. A left hamstring strain limited Mize to 20 starts in 2024, all while his ERA climbed to 4.49 and his WAR dropped to 0.1.
The Tigers are sticking with Mize as a member of their starting rotation this season in spite of his inconsistencies, and he is taking full advantage of the opportunity in spring training.
Mize took the mound for the fourth time in Grapefruit League play on Wednesday, tossing 3.1 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 27-year-old righty gave up one hit and three walks without allowing a single run.
Through 11.1 innings this spring, Mize boasts a 0.00 ERA, 0.794 WHIP and 14 strikeouts.
Mize is the only qualified pitcher between both the Grapefruit League and Cactus League who has yet to allow a run in 2025.
Mize went 7-9 with a 3.71 ERA, 1.137 WHIP and 3.3 WAR across 30 starts as a rookie in 2021. Looking only at his 31 appearances from 2020, 2022 and 2024, however, Mize is 2-10 with a 5.05 ERA, 1.472 WHIP and -0.5 WAR.
FanGraphs' Steamer model is projecting Mize to go 7-8 with a 4.15 ERA, 1.298 WHIP, 100 strikeouts and a 1.3 fWAR across 23 starts in 2025.
