Miami Marlins Shortstop Xavier Edwards Scratched From Lineup With Knee Injury
The Miami Marlins have scratched shortstop Xavier Edwards from their starting lineup against the Atlanta Braves, the team announced Sunday morning.
Edwards was slated to bat leadoff in the series finale. Instead, right fielder Kyle Stowers took over the No. 1 hole, while replacement shortstop Javier Sanoja was slotted in at No. 9.
As noted by MLB.com's Christina De Nicola, Edwards is dealing with right knee soreness. He initially suffered the injury on March 28, then aggravated it Saturday while sliding back into first base.
Edwards is batting .250 with three doubes, three RBIs, two stolen bases, a .650 OPS and -0.1 WAR so far this regular season. He was subbed out of last Monday's game against the New York Mets after six, but has otherwise spent every other inning at shortstop through nine games.
In just 70 games last season, Edwards hit .328 with one home run, 12 doubles, five triples, 26 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, an .820 OPS and 2.0 WAR.
UPDATE: Sunday's game between the Marlins and Braves, which was initially scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m. ET, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The contest has been rescheduled to Aug. 9.
