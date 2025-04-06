Massive Therapy Rabbit Goes Viral at San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners Game
The San Francisco Giants opened their home schedule against the Seattle Mariners this weekend, but the action on the field isn't the only thing that has fans talking.
Alex the Great, a 28-pound therapy rabbit, made the rounds at Oracle Park on Saturday. The Bay Area native has been to a Giants game before, making his first appearance there back on April 22, 2021.
Still, fans and reporters online were awe-struck by the massive bunny. Once Alex got caught on the TV broadcast, several clips and pictures began to circulate on social media.
"All those who come up and pet that rabbit, they all have the same reaction," said Giants announcer Mike Krukow. "They smile, immediately."
As for the game itself, the Giants went on to defeat the Mariners 4-1. San Francisco can go for the sweep Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
Sam Connon