Trio of Teams Atop NL West Standings Combine For Historic Start to 2025 Season
The NL West boasts more than just the defending World Series champions, already ascending to historic levels of dominance through one week of action.
The San Francisco Giants closed out a 4-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night, improving to 7-1 on the season thus far. That isn't enough for first place, though, since the Los Angeles Dodgers are sitting atop the standings at 9-1.
Even third-place San Diego Padres were 7-1 before they lost to the Chicago Cubs earlier Saturday.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, this marks the first time ever that three-plus teams in the same division have started 7-1 or better through seven regular season games. It is just the second time that three teams in the same league started 7-1 or better.
The New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics did so back in 2003.
If the Dodgers, Giants and Padres continue to win at this pace, the 5-4 Arizona Diamondbacks could be in a tough spot when it comes to the playoff race later this season – let alone the lowly 1-7 Colorado Rockies.
