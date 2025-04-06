Trio of Teams Atop NL West Standings Combine For Historic Start to 2025 Season

The NL West!!



With the Dodgers, Padres & Giants, this is the 1st time 3+ teams in the same division started 7-1 or better thru 8 games (divs since 1969)



It’s the 2nd time in MLB history 3 teams in the same LEAGUE started 7-1 or better thru 8g, joining 2003 AL (NYY, KC, OAK) pic.twitter.com/xvO3PWCMki