Milwaukee Brewers Officially Place Star Outfielder on Injured List

There was initially hope that Jackson Chourio could power through his recent hamstring injury, but the Milwaukee Brewers' rising star will instead be out for at least the next week.

Sam Connon

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio (11) reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field.
The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Jackson Chourio on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, retroactive to July 30, the club announced Friday afternoon.

Chourio suffered hamstring spasms against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, exiting that contest after legging out a leadoff triple in the fifth. He missed Wednesday's series finale, which the Brewers went on to lose 10-3.

Initial reports suggested that the 21-year-old rising star would be able to avoid the injured list, but he now won't be eligible to return until Aug. 9.

With Chourio out, the Brewers added outfielder Brandon Lockridge to their active roster. Milwaukee acquired Lockridge Thursday when they dealt starting pitcher Nestor Cortés Jr. to the San Diego Padres prior to the trade deadline.

Chourio, who hadn't missed a game prior to his injury, is batting .276 with 17 home runs, 29 doubles, 67 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, a .786 OPS and a 2.3 WAR so far this season. That production is pretty close in line with Chourio's numbers from 2024, when he finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Before he went down, Chourio was riding a 22-game on-base streak, during which he was batting .388 with a 1.065 OPS.

