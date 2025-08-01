Milwaukee Brewers Officially Place Star Outfielder on Injured List
The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Jackson Chourio on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, retroactive to July 30, the club announced Friday afternoon.
Chourio suffered hamstring spasms against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, exiting that contest after legging out a leadoff triple in the fifth. He missed Wednesday's series finale, which the Brewers went on to lose 10-3.
Initial reports suggested that the 21-year-old rising star would be able to avoid the injured list, but he now won't be eligible to return until Aug. 9.
With Chourio out, the Brewers added outfielder Brandon Lockridge to their active roster. Milwaukee acquired Lockridge Thursday when they dealt starting pitcher Nestor Cortés Jr. to the San Diego Padres prior to the trade deadline.
Chourio, who hadn't missed a game prior to his injury, is batting .276 with 17 home runs, 29 doubles, 67 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, a .786 OPS and a 2.3 WAR so far this season. That production is pretty close in line with Chourio's numbers from 2024, when he finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting.
Before he went down, Chourio was riding a 22-game on-base streak, during which he was batting .388 with a 1.065 OPS.
Related MLB Stories
- BREWERS' PLACE IN HISTORY: While the Milwaukee Brewers boast the best record in baseball through the end of July, they are one of the least dominant first-place teams of the modern era. CLICK HERE
- ALONSO SLUMPING HARD: Pete Alonso was riding high through the first few months of the 2025 season, but the New York Mets first baseman just strung together one of the worst three-week stretches of his career. CLICK HERE
- J-RAM MAKES HISTORY: On top of hitting for power this past month, Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez stayed active on the basepaths and made history in the process. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.