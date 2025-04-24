Minnesota Twins Utility Man Willi Castro Hits Injured List on 28th Birthday
The Minnesota Twins have placed utility man Willi Castro on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, the club announced Thursday.
Castro, who is celebrating his 28th birthday Thursday, last saw action April 16, when was removed in the eighth inning of a showdown with the New York Mets. His placement on the injured list was done retroactive to April 21, so he will be eligible to return on May 1.
In a pair of related roster moves, the Twins recalled utility man Mickey Gasper from Triple-A St. Paul. Right-handed pitcher David Festa, meanwhile, was optioned to Triple-A.
Prior to going down, Castro was batting .227 with one home run, six doubles, five RBIs, seven runs, one stolen base, three walks, a .655 OPS and a 0.0 WAR in 18 games this season.
Castro made his first career All-Star appearance in 2024, batting .276 with an .810 OPS through the end of June. From July 1 on, though, he hit .216 with a .613 OPS as Minnesota tankedout of the playoff picture.
Without their Swiss Army knife in Castro, the Twins will have to lean more heavily on Edouard Julien, Carlos Correa and Brooks Lee in their infield. Gasper is a catcher and first baseman by trade, but he can chip in at second and in left field when needed.
The Twins have a chance to sweep the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.
