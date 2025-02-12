New Pittsburgh Pirates First Baseman Set to Miss Six-to-Eight Weeks with Wrist Injury
New Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz will the beginning of the regular season as he recovers from wrist surgery.
Per Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on social media:
From the Pirates:
“Spencer Horwitz had a procedure to his right wrist last week to address chronic symptoms. The procedure was performed by Dr. Thomas Graham. We anticipate Spencer to make a full recovery in approximately six-to-eight weeks.”
We heard Tuesday that Horwitz was going to miss some time, but now we have a definitive answer on just how it will impact the Pirates coming into the regular season.
The 27-year-old infielder was brought in this offseason in the three-team trade that sent Gold Glover Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays. Pitcher Luis Ortiz ended up with the Cleveland Guardians.
A former 24th-round pick of the Blue Jays, Horwitz made his debut in 2023. He only got 39 at-bats that first year but got 328 in 2024 as the Blue Jays finished last in the American League East. He hit .265 with a .357 on-base percentage, hitting 12 homers and bringing in 40 along the way.
The Blue Jays felt that Horwitz was no longer necessary after acquiring Andres Gimenez, one of the best defenders in the game.
Pittsburgh is coming off a last-place finish in the National League Central but with Paul Skenes and Jared Jones in their rotation, their is finally some optimism, even despite this news.
Spring training begins this week and the regular season opens on March 27.
