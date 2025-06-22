New San Francisco Giants Star Rafael Devers Battling Through Groin Injury
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers is nursing a minor groin injury, manager Bob Melvin told the San Francisco Chronicle's Shayna Rubin and other reporters on Sunday.
The issue won't keep Devers out of the lineup, as he is batting second in the finale against the Boston Red Sox, but it has prevented him from seeing action at either first or third base since he was traded to San Francisco on June 15. There is no timetable for when he could see action in the field.
Devers exclusively played third base from his MLB debut in 2017 through the end of the 2024 regular season. The Red Sox moved the All-Star slugger to designated hitter in March, though, after they signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman.
Last September, Devers was dealing with inflammation in both shoulders. That issue persisted throughout the offseason, limiting him throughout spring training. He proceeded to open 2025 on a 0-for-19 cold streak, racking up 15 strikeouts along the way.
Devers is batting .286 with a .940 OPS since April 2, though. He hit his first home run post-trade on Saturday, making history by doing so against his former team.
The 28-year-old will look to recreate that magic on Sunday. First pitch from Oracle Park is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
