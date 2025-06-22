Fastball

New York Mets Tie MLB Record By Racking Up Solo Home Runs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In order to secure their blowout win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night, the New York Mets blasted seven home runs but didn't have a man on base for any of them.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
It didn't take very long for the New York Mets' bats to get going Saturday night.

With one out in the top of the first, Brandon Nimmo took Philadelphia Phillies rookie Mick Abel yard with a 415-foot bomb to center. Then, after going down 3-1, the Mets bounced right back with back-to-back-to-back homers from Francisco Lindor, Nimmo and Juan Soto in the third.

Soto added another solo shot in the fifth, while Jared Young got in on the fun with a home run of his own in the eighth. Francisco Alvarez capped off the blowout win with a 452-foot missile in the top of the ninth, locking up the 11-4 series-evening victory.

All seven home runs came with the bases empty. As a result, New York became one of seven teams in MLB history to hit seven solo homers in the same game, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

Of those seven squads, Langs noted that the Mets are the fourth ever that has recorded seven solo homers and no other home runs. The Chicago White Sox achieved the feat in 2016, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels did it in 2018 and 2022.

According to OptaSTATS, Saturday marked the first time in MLB history that a game featured at least seven home runs, with all seven being solo home runs hit by the same team.

As a result of their uniquely-timed power surge, the Mets are now tied with the Phillies atop the NL East standings. New York and Philadelphia will meet again Sunday, with the finale set to get underway at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.