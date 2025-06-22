Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Bulldozes Orioles' Maverick Handley in Scary Play at Plate
Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley left Sunday's series finale against the New York Yankees due to an injury he sustained in the bottom of the second inning.
Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was trying to score from second on a single by DJ LeMahieu, only to lose his left cleat after rounding third. Chisholm attempted to cut inside and leap past Handley, who was stepping up to receive the throw from left fielder Colton Cowser, but the two collided instead.
Chisholm was able to crawl his way to home plate after getting spun around, while Handley went airborne and stayed on his hands and knees for a moment.
The Orioles did not immediately announce what injury Handley had suffered, but Sánchez took his place behind the plate for the remainder of the afternoon.
The Orioles only had Handley starting because All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman hit the injured list for the first time in his career on Saturday. If Handley is out for an extended period of time as well, Baltimore may have to call on top prospect Samuel Basallo to back up Sánchez.
Handley, 27, made his MLB debut earlier in 2025. He is batting .073 with a .206 OPS, and he entered Sunday with a -0.7 WAR through 15 games.
The Orioles went on to lose 4-2 on Sunday, dropping the series in the process. Sánchez didn't contribute much off the bench, going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts.
Baltimore is set to return to action Monday back at home against the Texas Rangers, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- BREWERS BATS EXPLODING: By racking up 26 runs without any homers against the Minnesota Twins over the last two games, the Milwaukee Brewers earned themselves a spot in the history books. CLICK HERE
- METS SOLO HR PARADE: In order to secure their blowout win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night, the New York Mets blasted seven home runs but didn't have a man on base for any of them. CLICK HERE
- SCHMIDT TOSSES GEM: Clarke Schmidt has given up six hits and zero runs across his last three starts, earning the right-handed pitcher a spot in the New York Yankees' record books. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.