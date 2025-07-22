New York Mets Activate All-Star Outfielder From Injured List in Slew of Roster Moves
The New York Mets have reinstated outfielder Starling Marte from the 10-day injured list, the club announced Tuesday afternoon.
Marte last played against the New York Yankees on July 6, going 3-for-5 with a stolen base. He wound up suffering a right knee bruise, though, missing the next two weeks of action as a result.
The 36-year-old former All-Star missed two months with a right knee bone bruise in 2024. He didn't need a rehab assignment to return to game shape this time around, though, effectively expediting his return to the MLB roster.
Before he went down, Marte was batting .270 with four home runs, seven doubles, 20 RBIs, 22 runs, five stolen bases, a .739 OPS and a 0.7 WAR through 58 games this season.
In order to make room for Marte, the Mets optioned infielder Jared Young to Triple-A Syracuse. New York also optioned right-handed pitcher Kevin Herget and designated right-handed pitcher Chris Devenski for assignment while calling up right-handed pitchers Rico Garcia and Justin Garza.
Mark Vientos can return to third base with Marte back in the mix at designated hitter. The two-time Gold Glove winner has racked up -13 defensive runs saved since the start of 2023, so he is unlikely to take significant time away from Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil or Tyrone Taylor in the outfield at this point in his career.
The Mets are scheduled to continue their series against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- OLIVER'S ALLEGIANCES: John Oliver, never one to pull punches on his HBO Show "Last Week Tonight," made it clear what kind of person moves to New York and becomes a Yankees fan. CLICK HERE
- HISTORIC HR RACE: Between Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Eugenio Suárez and Kyle Schwarber, there are five sluggers on pace for at least 52 home runs this season. CLICK HERE
- MIL SWEEPS LAD AGAIN: After sweeping the Dodgers in Milwaukee prior to the All-Star break, the Brewers notched three more wins in Los Angeles this weekend to close out he season series. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.