Milwaukee Brewers Join Exclusive Company By Sweeping Los Angeles Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers were red-hot heading into the All-Star break, fresh off sweeps over both the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the lowly Washington Nationals.
Even after taking a week off, Milwaukee continued to cruise.
The Brewers took care of business against the Dodgers yet again, this time in Los Angeles. After notching 2-0 and 8-7 wins on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Milwaukee eked out a 6-5 victory on Sunday.
It marked the Brewers' second sweep over the Dodgers in a span of two weeks. Los Angeles won't have a chance to get revenge, either, since the two clubs are not scheduled to meet again this regular season.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the Brewers became just the third team ever to sweep their season series with the Dodgers, minimum five games. The 2006 St. Louis Cardinals won all seven of their games against Los Angeles, while the 1994 Atlanta Braves went 6-0 like the 2025 Brewers.
Overall, the Brewers have won 10 games in a row. They are now locked in a tie for first place in the NL Central alongside the Chicago Cubs at 59-40.
Milwaukee is set to open a series with the Seattle Mariners on Monday. First pitch for the first contest from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.
