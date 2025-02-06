New York Mets Re-Sign Slugger Pete Alonso to Multi-Year Deal, Per Reports
Pete Alonso isn't leaving Queens after all.
The New York Mets agreed to re-sign the 30-year-old first baseman on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Alonso had played his entire six-year career in New York prior to entering free agency, and now he can remain on the roster through the end of the 2026 campaign.
ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report that the Mets were bringing Alonso back. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported the terms of the contract, which is a two-year deal worth $54 million guaranteed.
Alonso's 2025 salary will be $20 million, not including his $10 million signing bonus. He has an opt-out after year one, but will make $24 million in 2026 if he does not exercise that clause.
Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Alonso turned down a three-year, $71 million offer from the Mets in favor of giving himself more flexibility and more control of when he hits the open market.
It took several months for Alonso and the Mets to agree to terms, leaving his future with the franchise up in the air. The Toronto Blue Jays were among the teams to check in on Alonso and try to pry him away from New York, but those efforts were ultimately fruitless.
Alonso was named an All-Star for the fourth time in 2024, despite posting one of the least productive seasons of his career. He hit .240 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI, a .788 OPS and a 2.6 WAR across 162 games.
Since winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2019, Alonso is a .249 hitter with an .854 OPS. Alonso's 226 home runs and 586 RBI lead all National League players over the last six seasons.
New York made a blockbuster addition by signing Juan Soto to a record-breaking deal back in December. By bringing back Alonso, the Mets ensured that Soto would be joining a lineup strikingly similar to the one that went to the NLCS last fall.
Alonso played a big part in that surprise playoff run, blasting an instantly-iconic go-ahead home run in the NL Wild Card Series. Now, Alonso has the chance to continue adding to his legacy in a Mets uniform.
Through just six seasons, Alonso already ranks third in franchise history in career home runs. He needs 17 to pass David Wright for second and 27 to take the top spot from Darryl Strawberry.
Alonso has averaged 43 home runs per 162 games in his career, and he has only missed 25 total games since reaching the majors.
