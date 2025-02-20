Juan Soto Goes Viral After He Gives Brett Baty a Car in Exchange For No. 22
The New York Mets made big waves this offseason, signing free agent outfielder Juan Soto to a record-setting contract of 15 years and $765 million.
And with that money, Soto made sure to take care of his teammate Brett Baty, who gave up his No. 22 to Soto. Soto gifted Baty a car on Thursday morning at spring training. The popular @SNY_Mets account captured the moment on social media.
Among the most disciplined hitters in the sport, Soto has led baseball in walks in three different seasons and is the active leader in on-base percentage at .421.
A lifetime .285 hitter, Soto has spent seven years in the big leagues with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees. He helped the Yankees advance to the World Series in 2024 by posting a .288 average with 41 homers and 109 RBI.
He is a five-time Silver Slugger winner, a four-time All-Star, a batting champion and a World Series champion (Nationals - 2019).
With Soto in the fold, the Mets will be looking to improve upon last year's trip to the National League Championship Series. He'll pair with Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos to make up a dynamic middle-of-the-order in Queens.
The 25-year-old Baty came up with much fanfare as a top prospect but hasn't been able to put it together in New York. In parts of three seasons, he's a .215 hitter. He hit just .229 in 50 games last season with four homers and 16 RBI. He did not play in the playoffs as the Mets got to the NLCS.
Baty was ranked as the No. 33 prospect before the 2023 season from Baseball America and got as high as No. 21 on MLB.com.
He'll wear No. 7 this season.
