Los Angeles Angels Waste No Time Extending Wild Streak Against Detroit Tigers
One pitch into their showdown with the Detroit Tigers on Friday, the Los Angeles Angels reached a major milestone.
Shortstop Zach Neto saw a high fastball from left-hander Tarik Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young winner. He proceeded to crank it 429 feet to center, rounding the bases as he celebrated his solo home run.
Mike DiGiovanna, formerly of the Los Angeles Times, noted that the Angels have now recorded at least one hit in 4,000 consecutive regular season games. That stands alone as the longest active streak in MLB.
The last time the Angels failed to get a hit was on Sept. 11, 1999, when Minnesota Twins left-hander Eric Milton notched a no-hitter.
In spite of the history they made, the Angels' offense added just three more hits the rest of the night. While Neto is now batting .280 with a .908 OPS on the season, he struck out twice and grounded out once in the three at-bats following his homer, even inciting a benches-clearing skirmish after Skubal punched him out in the fourth.
Detroit went on to score eight runs in the ninth to steal a 9-1 win on the road. Los Angeles fell further into last place in the AL West at 12-19.
The Angels and Tigers will meet again Saturday at 9:38 p.m. ET.
