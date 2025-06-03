New York Yankees' Luke Weaver Suffers Hamstring Injury, Expected to Miss 4-to-6 Weeks
The New York Yankees are expected to place relief pitcher Luke Weaver on the injured list, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday night.
Weaver injured his hamstring warming up for Sunday night's showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 31-year-old righty could miss four-to-six weeks following an MRI, but Passan clarified that the official timetable for his return won't be revealed until Tuesday.
Through 24 appearances in 2025, Weaver is 1-1 with a 1.05 ERA, 0.701 WHIP, 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, eight saves and six holds. He stepped in as New York's primary closer after All-Star trade acquisition Devin Williams stumbled out of the gates.
Prior to arriving in the Bronx, Weaver bounced around as a swingman with the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners. To that point in his career, Weaver was 26-41 with a 5.15 ERA, 1.442 WHIP, 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.3 WAR.
Weaver took a massive leap once he first put on pinstripes in September 2023, going 9-5 with a 2.56 ERA, 0.919 WHIP, 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.6 WAR from that point on. That doesn't even include his 12 stellar outings in the 2024 postseason, across which Weaver went 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA, 0.652 WHIP and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Yankees have a clear replacement closer in Williams, who is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA, 0.800 WHIP, 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings and five holds since May 7. But even if Williams can keep up that level of production in the ninth inning, New York will have to get creative with its other high-leverage relievers.
Mark Leiter Jr., Tim Hill and Jonathan Loáisiga are in line to take on larger roles out of the Yankees' bullpen, should Weaver miss the next month of action.
Related MLB Stories
- TOVAR SEEMS OK: Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar left the Colorado Rockies' showdown with the Miami Marlins on Monday night after feeling a pinch around his left ribcage. CLICK HERE
- JUDGE ON HISTORIC LIST: Aaron Judge is still batting .391 with a 1.248 OPS in early June, placing the New York Yankees slugger alongside Babe Ruth and Ted Williams in the MLB history books. CLICK HERE
- MERVIS HANGS AROUND: The Miami Marlins designated slugger Matt Mervis for assignment on Friday, but he cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.