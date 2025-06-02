Matt Mervis Remains in Miami Marlins Organization After Brutal Month at Plate
The Miami Marlins have outrighted first baseman Matt Mervis to Triple-A Jacksonville, SportsGrid's Craig Mish reported Monday afternoon.
Miami designated Mervis for assignment when outfielder Dane Meyers came off the injured list on Friday. He ultimately cleared waivers, allowing the Marlins to keep him in the organization without retaining him on the 40-man roster.
Mervis got off to a red-hot start in 2025, slugging five home runs in six games and joining Miguel Cabrera in the franchise history books. Through April 23, Mervis was batting .233 with seven home runs, 14 RBIs and a .936 OPS.
Over the following 23 games, however, Mervis hit .117 with a .335 OPS, not recording a single home run or RBI.
Miami acquired Mervis in December, when they traded utility man Vidal Bruján to the Chicago Cubs. Mervis was ranked as the Cubs' No. 7 prospect entering 2023, but he wound up hitting .155 with three home runs, 14 RBIs, a .481 OPS and a -0.8 WAR across his 36 big league appearances in Chicago.
In 391 career minor league games, the 27-year-old is a .268 hitter with 82 home runs, 90 doubles, 284 RBIs and an .869 OPS. He will look to keep up that impressive production with the Jumbo Shrimp, all in an effort to return to Miami and get his season back on track.
