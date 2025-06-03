Colorado Rockies Finally Reach Double-Digit Wins, Dodge Ezequiel Tovar Injury Scare
On top of snagging the rare win, the Colorado Rockies also appear to have avoided a major loss.
In the eighth inning of Monday night's series opener against the Miami Marlins, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar checked out with an undisclosed injury. Orlando Arcia replaced him for the last two frames of the Rockies' eventual 6-4 victory, which brought them to 10-50 on the season.
Interim manager Warren Schaeffer relayed that Tovar "felt something in his body," per Just Baseball's Patrick Lyons, and that removing him from the contest was precautionary. Tovar eventually followed up with reporters, including the Denver Gazette's Kevin Henry, claiming he felt a pinch on his left side around his ribcage.
Tovar believes he will be cleared to return to the lineup Tuesday. He was 1-for-4 with a walk before he hit the bench Monday.
Through 32 games this season, Tovar is batting .258 with three home runs, six doubles, two triples, 10 RBIs, 14 runs and a .707 OPS. But since missing a month with a left hip contusion and returning on May 16, the 23-year-old has hit .306 with an .865 OPS.
Tovar won his first career Gold Glove in 2024, which also marked the first season of his seven-year, $63.5 million contract extension. Even on a team that is off to a historically poor start, the young infielder has already proven himself to be a franchise cornerstone moving forward.
The Rockies have a chance to clinch their first series win since last September on Tuesday, with first pitch against the Marlins set for 6:40 p.m. ET.
