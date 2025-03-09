New York Yankees 'Prepared For the Worst' as Gerrit Cole Deals With Elbow Injury
For the second spring in a row, New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is dealing with elbow issues.
Last year, Cole did not undergo surgery, but he missed three months of action regardless. The right-hander is now undergoing diagnostic tests on his throwing elbow again to determine next steps.
Per Newsday's David Lennon, general manager Brian Cashman isn't particularly hopeful.
“I’m prepared for the worst, but we’ll see how it plays out," Cashman said.
While speaking with reporters Saturday morning, Cole himself admitted that he was concerned about what the imaging of his elbow might show. At the same time, he naturally said he was hoping for the best.
Cole, 34, was limited to 17 starts in 2024 as a result of his elbow injury. He had hardly missed a start in the previous seven seasons, spanning his time with the Yankees, Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.
The righty went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA, 1.126 WHIP, 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.0 WAR last season. He proceeded to go 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA, 1.276 WHIP and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five playoff starts.
Cole is 153-80 in his career, boasting a 3.18 ERA, 1.089 WHIP and 2,251 strikeouts since making his MLB debut back in 2013. The six-time All-Star and 2023 AL Cy Young winner is under contract for $144 million over the next four seasons.
