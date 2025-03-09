Boston Red Sox First Baseman Triston Casas Back in Action After Illness Absence
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has returned to spring training camp, manager Alex Cora told The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey and other reporters Sunday morning.
Casas was one of several players who fell victim to a stomach bug this week. The 25-year-old was scheduled to start at first base last Tuesday, but he was scratched at the last second due to his illness.
Cora said Thursday that Casas was not responding to his texts. The only updates he had on Casas were coming from his roommate, second baseman Vaughn Grissom, who said he wasn't doing particularly well at the time.
Before he got sick, Casas was batting .091 with a .515 OPS through five spring training games.
Casas missed 99 games last regular season, mostly due to a rib injury and some related complications. Still, he posted an .800 OPS in the wake of his third-place finish in 2023 AL Rookie of the Year voting.
Shortstop Marcelo Mayer and outfielder Roman Anthony returned to action Saturday, with the former immediately being reinserted into Boston's Grapefruit League lineup. Anthony, on the other hand, lost 10 pounds while battling the illness and isn't expected to play in an actual game again until Tuesday.
Cora noted that reliever Justin Slaten has come down with an illness, though, so the clubhouse hasn't been fully exhumed just yet. Infielder Romy González hasn't appeared in a game since last Monday.
