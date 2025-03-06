New York Yankees Pitcher Luis Gil Expected to Miss 3 Months With Lat Strain
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil is slated to miss three months, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday.
Gil suffered a lat strain down at spring training, getting pulled from a bullpen session on Feb. 28. He underwent an MRI on March 1 and was promptly shut down.
"The Gil news was difficult, as any of them are, honestly, if you lose any of these guys that are important to your club," Cashman said. "As long as we handle it right, we'll get him back some time in the summer."
Cashman said Gil will not be throwing for at least the next six weeks, admitting that it could take him even longer to move from rest to recovery.
The Dominican right-hander saw limited MLB action in 2021 and 2022, only to undergo Tommy John surgery in May 2022 and delay his big league breakout. Gil returned to win AL Rookie of the Year in 2024, though, going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.193 WHIP, 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.1 WAR across 29 starts.
Gil, 26, was expected to be a mainstay in New York's rotation again in 2025, right alongside former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole and blockbuster free agent signing Max Fried. Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman are set to round out the Yankees' rotation in Gil's absence.
Related MLB Stories
- WHITE SOX PANNED BY THE SHOW: MLB The Show 25 had its ratings reveal on Wednesday, crowning Luis Robert Jr. as Chicago's highest-rated player at a mere 77 overall. CLICK HERE
- ALCANTARA ON INNINGS LIMIT: Teams looking to trade for Sandy Alcántara could be happy to see that the Marlins will be limiting his workload early on in 2025. CLICK HERE
- ASHBY FACING INJURY: Brewers swingman Aaron Ashby has an oblique strain, but it remains to be seen how much time he will miss or if he will need to hit the injured list. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.