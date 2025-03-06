Miami Marlins Reportedly Placing Ace Sandy Alcántara on Innings Limit in 2025
Sandy Alcántara, who spent all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery, doesn't seem to have missed a beat as 2025 gets underway.
The way that the Miami Marlins are handling their ace, however, could potentially set the stage for a blockbuster trade in the near future.
In an article for ESPN breaking down the 10 players creating the most buzz among scouts during spring training, Jeff Passan highlighted Alcántara's dominance through three Grapefruit League starts. Passan also reported that Alcántara will be on an innings limit in 2025 – at least to start the season.
That would leave the door open to Alcántara pitching in the playoffs this coming fall. But given the Marlins' extensive roster teardown over the past 18 months, it is highly unlikely he manages to achieve that feat with Miami.
Alcántara's name has been coming up in trade rumors all winter long. Even though he will be starting in a Marlins uniform on Opening Day, he could very well be donning a new one come September and October.
Teams looking to acquire a top-tier pitcher at the deadline will surely have Alcántara on their lists, especially considering the Marlins won't be driving him into the ground to start the year. He has only tossed 5.2 innings across his three spring training outings, giving up three hits, two walks and zero runs with five strikeouts.
The 29-year-old right-hander boasts a 3.32 ERA and 1.157 WHIP for his career, making All-Star appearances in 2019 and 2022 and winning NL Cy Young in 2022. Even though he missed the final month of 2023 with the elbow injury that would lead to his surgery, Alcántara still managed to lead all NL pitchers in innings between 2019 and 2023.
Alcántara is set to make $17.3 million in 2025. He will carry the same salary in 2026, followed by a $21 million club option for the 2027 season.
