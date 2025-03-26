Oft-Injured Minnesota Twins' Slugger Still Has No Timetable For Return From Injury
Minnesota Twins slugger Royce Lewis is going to start the year on the injured list because of a hamstring strain, and there is currently no timetable for his return, according to a report in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
Royce Lewis will return to Minnesota on Wednesday as he continues to rehab his strained left hamstring. He has yet to begin baseball activities, besides throwing, but there is no firm timetable for him to return until the swelling is gone.
The biggest issue is that continued swelling in the hamstring. It's yet another frustrating setback for Lewis, who has seen a career full of them already. He has dealt with the injury since leaving a Grapefruit League contest on March 16. One of the best sluggers in the game when he's healthy, he's played just 152 games in the last three years.
He tore his ACL just 12 games into the 2022 season and then came back to play 58 games in 2023. Various other ailments limited him to just 82 games in 2024. In those 152 games, he has 33 home runs and 104 RBIs.
The Twins missed the playoffs last season after a late-season collapse but if they can keep Lewis and Byron Buxton on the field for a majority of the season, they are certainly capable of winning a talented American League Central.
Minnesota will open the season on Thursday as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Right-hander Pablo Lopez will pitch for the Twins as former Twin Sonny Gray gets the ball for St. Louis.
