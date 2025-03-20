Possible Breakout Star Set to Miss At Least One Month With Worrisome Injury
The Miami Marlins got some more bad news in the starting rotation as lefty Ryan Weathers is set to miss 4-6 weeks with a forearm strain.
Isaac Azout of Fish on First had the news.
First and foremost, this continues a year-plus of devastating pitching injuries for Miami. Former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara missed the end of 2023 and all of 2024 because of Tommy John surgery while Eury Perez missed all of 2024 with the same ailment. He'll be out until at least mid-season of this year.
Braxton Garrett missed significant time last season and will miss all of this year with his own Tommy John surgery, and Jesus Luzardo missed a chunk of last season before being traded in the offseason.
As for Weathers, this is a devastating blow for him, since he has appeared set to take the league by storm. Throwing in the upper-90s this spring, Weathers has a microscopic 0.79 ERA in 11.1 innings. He has struck out 11 batters in those 11.1 innings.
Now, he'll miss all of April, and potentially more, and the words "forearm strain" are often the precursors to a more dangerous affiliction.
The Marlins will get Alcantara back at the outset of the season, but the depth now is severely lacking. Miami finished last in the National League East last year and feels destined to end up there again. They had the second-worst record in the National League, better than only the Colorado Rockies.
The Marlins open the season on March 27 at home against the Pirates.
