Potential Baltimore Orioles Ace Still Has "A Lot Ahead" in Injury Recovery
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez is on the mend, but still has "a lot ahead" before he can get back from elbow issues.
Per Jake Rill of MLB.com:
Grayson Rodriguez (elbow inflammation) will throw his 3rd bullpen session Thursday. No timetable yet. Still “a lot ahead” in recovery.
Rodriguez was shut down in early March because of the discomfort, so he essentially needs to go through an entire spring buildup - and a rehab assignment - before he can get back on the big-league mound. It's just another in unfortunate pitching developments for the O's, who have also lost Zach Eflin to injury because of a lat strain. Kyle Bradish is coming back from an elbow operation and isn't expected back until the summer.
The O's lost Corbin Burnes and John Means in free agency.
The 25-year-old Rodriguez is seen as a potential front line ace, and he certainly showed his stuff in 2024. Through 20 starts, Rodriguez went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 130 batters in 116.2 innings, however injury limited him and he missed the team's playoff run. Baltimore finished second in the American League East and was bounced in the wild card round of the playoffs by the Kansas City Royals.
The Orioles are a disappointing 6-10 right now and in last place in the American League East. They'll host the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. ET.
Dean Kremer (1-2, 8.16 ERA) will pitch for the O's while Gavin Williams (1-0, 3.46) is on the other side.
