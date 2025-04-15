Sports World Reacts on "X" to Viral Encounter Between Atlanta Braves Reporter, Female Fans
On Monday, the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 at Rogers Centre. While Austin Riley hit two home runs in the contest, the most interesting part of the game might have happened in the crowd.
During an awkward and interesting segment, Fanduel Sports Network reporter Wiley Ballard was talking with two female fans. After asking them if they were Braves fans, he was implored by the broadcast team to get their phone numbers and one female fan is seen obliging at the end of the following clip.
The moment has sparked plenty of reaction on social media, with several negative responses coming Ballard's way:
Jason Romano of Sports Spectrum (formerly of ESPN) said "This is not cool."
Keith Law of The Athletic used an expletitive to describe the moment, which can be read here.
And this came from Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News:
To yesterday: If a female sideline/dugout reporter did this , she’d be called horrible names and probably be run out of town. On the other side, here’s a fellow TV anchor basically saying to dude who asked for phone numbers: “My man.” It’s not the same for both sexes. It’s just not. And that’s inherently wrong
However, plenty of people also came to Ballard's defense, including 92.9 The Game program director Mike Conti:
Wiley Ballard doesn't need my help, but there's a reason why his peers voted him as GA Sportscaster of the Year. He is a total pro. He doesn't have bad-natured bone in his body
Also, executing a bit like that on a live MLB broadcast involves MANY people in the truck/booth.
And Olivia Harlan Dekker, a sideline reporter herself, and the daughter of the legendary Kevin Harlan:
People getting mad about the Braves reporter asking for the girl’s phone number ARE INSANE! Haha how does that offend you? It was innocuous and cute… good TV I’d say. It doesn’t detract from the game or season. Lighten up
Ballard has not addressed the moment yet on social media. The Braves play the Blue Jays again on Tuesday.
