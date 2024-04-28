Seattle Mariners 'Concerned' About Matt Brash Injury Setback, Reliever Out Indefinitely
After thinking that he was going to be able to return to the Seattle Mariners' bullpen in early May, reliever Matt Brash has been shut out indefinitely with further elbow discomfort.
Brash, who has been out all season because of the elbow issue that cropped up in spring training, has been throwing and was just about to go on a rehab assignment before reporting the setback.
Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports:
Matt Brash threw yesterday and did not feel good. He has been shut down and will head to Dallas to see Dr. Meister.
“We are concerned.” Justin Hollander.
Brash had been throwing well in Az but the #Mariners were concerned about his slow pattern of bounce back after throwing. Yesterday there was trouble when throwing.
While nothing is official yet, this obviously creates a huge worry for the team. The worst fear is that Brash will need Tommy John surgery and be sidelined for all of this year and a good portion of next year. Even if Brash doesn't need Tommy John surgery, he's likely looking at another significant absence because of shut down, ramp up and rehab.
The electric reliever has one of the best arms in baseball and is a huge loss for the M's. The 25-year-old has a triple-digit fastball and a wicked slider. He went 9-4 last season for Seattle with a 3.06 ERA and led baseball in appearances with 78. He made his major league debut in 2022 and made five starts before heading to Triple-A and resurfacing as a dynamite reliever.
The Mariners are currently 15-12 and will play the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon.
