Tampa Bay Rays Outfielder Josh Lowe Expected to Miss Time With Oblique Injury

Josh Lowe is set to undergo an MRI after leaving the Tampa Bay Rays' Opening Day showdown with the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning due to a right oblique issue.

Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Josh Lowe (15) runs to third base in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Josh Lowe left Friday's Opening Day contest against the Colorado Rockies with a right oblique injury, manager Kevin Cash told reporters after the game.

According to Cash, Lowe is set to undergo an MRI on Saturday. The manager was already confident that Lowe would miss time with the injury, though.

Lowe suffered the injury in the bottom of the fifth when he swung at a knuckle-curve low and inside. He was able to slap it up the middle for a single, but immediately came out of the game once he got to first.

“It's too frustrating,” Lowe said, per FanDuel Sports Network's Ryan Bass. “I've done that so many times this spring where I swung at that pitch and felt fine, and then for some reason for it to happen today, I don't really have words for it. Pretty beat up. I mean, sucks.”

This time last year, Lowe was battling an oblique strain he suffered during spring training. He also hit the injured list with another oblique issue in May.

Lowe appeared in just 106 games in 2024 after seeing the field 135 times in 2023. His batting average, OPS and WAR dropped from .292, .835 OPS and 3.7 to .241, .693 and 0.7, respectively.

Just one game into his 2025 campaign, Lowe has been shelved again, preventing him from returning to form early on in the season.

