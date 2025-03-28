MLB Executives Peg Miami Marlins Ace Sandy Alcántara as Most Likely Trade Candidate
Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcántara is fresh off his first big league appearance in nearly 19 months, and his name is already back in the rumor mill.
ESPN's Jesse Rogers polled 18 MLB executives and scouts on a handful of questions about the 2025 season, including which player they thought was most likely to get dealt prior to this summer's trade deadline. Alcántara garnered nine votes, while five participants voted for Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley and his teammate, third baseman Nolan Arenado, accounted for the remaining four votes.
Alcántara served as the Marlins' Opening Day starting pitcher on Thursday, allowing two hits, four walks and two earned runs with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It marked Alcántara's first appearance in a regular season game since he underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2023.
Alcántara went 41-55 with a 3.31 ERA, 1.151 WHIP, 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 20.7 WAR between 2018 and 2023, establishing himself as one of the top young pitchers in the game. He won NL Cy Young in 2022, the same year he earned his second All-Star nod.
Across five Grapefruit League outings this spring, Alcántara tossed 12.1 scoreless innings.
The 29-year-old was at the center of trade rumors all offseason long, even if no deal ever seemed imminent. The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox were among the teams mentioned as potential suitors for the righty once he had proved himself healthy again.
"Let's face it, if not for the injury, Alcantara probably would have been traded by now," one anonymous American League executive told ESPN.
The Marlins had an active trade deadline last summer, dealing away key pieces like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Tanner Scott, Trevor Rogers, Josh Bell, Bryan De La Cruz and A.J. Puk. They also traded Luis Arráez early on in the 2024 season before shipping out Jake Burger and Jesús Luzardo this past offseason.
Considering Alcántara is on the books for $17.3 million in 2025 and another $17.3 million in 2026, Miami could save money by flipping the ace for prospects. No other player on their active roster makes more than $3.5 million, after all.
An Opening Day win has the Marlins over .500 for the first time since their surprise playoff appearance in 2023, but the club is still likely to be a seller at the deadline. While there may not be many pieces left to sell, Alcántara is certainly one of them.
