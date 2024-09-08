Tampa Bay Rays Place Pitcher Jeffrey Springs on Injured List With Elbow Fatigue
The Tampa Bay Rays have placed left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 5, the team announced Sunday morning.
Springs, who last took the mound for a one-run gem against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 3, is dealing with left elbow fatigue. The 31-year-old southpaw will be eligible to return on Sept. 20, but with just nine games left in the season after that point, fans may have already seen the last of Springs here in 2024.
To fill out their active roster in Springs' absence, Tampa Bay has recalled left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander from Triple-A Durham.
Springs underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2023, costing him the vast majority of that season and most of 2024 as well. He started a minor league rehab assignment in May, but a lat injury sidelined him for another month and he didn't return to the MLB rotation until July 28.
After giving up six earned runs, four walks and 12 hits across his first two starts back in the big leagues, Springs really came into his own across August and September. Springs posted a 2.22 ERA, 1.192 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings over this last five starts, before ultimately going down with another elbow injury.
The Rays went 5-2 across Springs' seven appearances since his return. He went 2-2 with a 3.27 ERA, 1.364 WHIP, 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.9 WAR on the whole this year, not including his 12 appearances in the minors.
Springs was a journeyman reliever before he landed with the Rays in 2021, at which point he established himself as a key member of the team's bullpen. Tampa Bay's brass moved Springs to the rotation in 2022, though, and he thrived in that role as well.
Over the past four seasons, Springs is 18-8 with a 2.63 ERA, 1.079 WHIP, 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 5.6 WAR in 229.0 innings of work.
The Rays were without Springs, Shane McClanahan, Shane Baz and Drew Rasmussen for long stretches in 2024, which is part of the reason they are 6.0 games out of a Wild Card spot at 70-72. Zack Littell, Taj Bradley, Ryan Pepiot all spent time on the injured list as well, further damaging Tampa Bay's banged up rotation.
With Springs getting some rest to round out 2024, perhaps he and the rest of the Rays' arms can string together a healthier 2025. Tampa Bay could have one of the top pitching staffs in baseball if everyone comes back at 100% next spring, since none of them are set to leave via free agency.
