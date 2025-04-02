Texas Rangers Shortstop Corey Seager Out of Lineup Wednesday Due to Sore Calf
Shortstop Corey Seager is not in the Texas Rangers' starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Cincinnati Reds.
Seager has been suffering from calf soreness since March 24, although the injury had not cost him any appearances prior to Wednesday. Per the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant, Seager is expected to keep playing through the pain, except for when the Rangers have day games the day after night games.
Josh Smith will start at shortstop in Seager's place on Wednesday. After winning a Silver Slugger as a utility man in 2024, Smith has opened 2025 going 1-for-10 with a single, a walk, a run, a stolen base and four strikeouts.
Seager, meanwhile, went 3-for-17 with two walks, a run and four strikeouts through the Rangers' first five games. The five-time All-Star, who missed 39 games due to hamstring, wrist and hip injuries in 2024, is set to turn 32 years old later this month.
Here is the Seager-less lineup the Rangers will be trotting out against the Reds on Wednesday.
1. Marcus Semien, 2B
2. Wyatt Langford, LF
3. Joc Pederson, DH
4. Adolis García, RF
5. Jake Burger, 1B
6. Josh Smith, SS
7. Jonah Heim, C
8. Leody Taveras, CF
9. Ezequiel Duran, 3B
SP: Jack Leiter, RHP
First pitch from Great American Ball Park is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. ET.
