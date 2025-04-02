Tampa Bay Rays Rookie Jake Mangum Joins Exclusive List in MLB History Books

Jake Mangum is the first player since Shohei Ohtani last season and the first AL player since Ian Kinsler in 2009 with at least 7 hits, 4 RBI and 3 SB over a 2-game span (same season). He is the first player to do so with 0 strikeouts since Jimmy Rollins in 2008. https://t.co/UOgsmHVhV2