Texas Rangers Slugger Adolis García Makes Expedited Return to Spring Training Lineup
Adolis García is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth for the Texas Rangers in their spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, per an announcement from the team.
This marks García's first appearance in a Cactus League contest since he was scratched from the lineup on March 4. An MRI revealed García had suffered a mild left oblique strain, knocking the outfielder out for the next week of action as a result.
Manager Bruce Bochy told reporters Tuesday morning that García was slated to return as a designated hitter against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. García's live at-bats on a back field went well enough, apparently, that his return was moved up a day.
García was batting .316 with a .749 OPS through eight spring training games before he got hurt.
Since becoming a full-time big leaguer in 2021, García has appeared in an average of 152 games a year. He was knocked out of the 2023 World Series with a left oblique strain, though, and he suffered a patella tendon sprain in his left knee at the very end of the 2024 regular season.
García posted career-lows across the board in 2024, batting .224 with 25 home runs, 85 RBIs, a .684 OPS and a 0.3 WAR. Back in 2023, he hit .245 with 39 home runs, 107 RBIs, an .836 OPS and a 4.2 WAR.
The 32-year-old slugger is a two-time All-Star with a Gold Glove, ALCS MVP and World Series ring to his name.
Here is the Rangers' full lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds:
1. Josh Smith, LF
2. Corey Seager, SS
3. Joc Pederson, 1B
4. Josh Jung, 3B
5. Adolis García, DH
6. Evan Carter, CF
7. Sam Haggerty, 2B
8. Jonah Heim, C
9. Leody Taveras, RF
SP: Shawn Armstrong, RHP
First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Surprise Stadium.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.