Athletics’ Lawrence Butler Calls Braves' Michael Harris II 'Fat' in Podcast Interview
Back in February, Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II went on "MLB Office Hours" and didn't hesitate to talk trash.
Harris was asked if he was faster than Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler, and he said yes. He said the two raced, and that it didn't go well for Butler.
A few weeks later, Butler got his chance to fire back.
On Tuesday's episode of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast, co-host Dallas Braden asked Butler about his race with Harris. Butler interrupted Braden and issued a couple of hot takes about Harris.
"Let me just cut you off there – Michael Harris is not fast," Butler said. "He's actually fat now. If y'all a'int seen him in a minute, he's big. I see him every day, he's getting bigger every year, so the Braves need to put in some type of conditioning. I don't know if they do the conditioning tests every spring or not – we do, that's why our players look good and we ready for the spring. But Mike looking a little big, you need to slow down on them donuts."
The smack talk seemed to be all in good fun for the two 24-year-olds from Georgia who grew up as rivals and friends.
Harris ranked 30th in MLB with an average sprint speed of 29.4 miles per hour in 2022, per Baseball Savant. That number dropped to 28.3 miles per hour in 2024, though, which ranked 141st in the league.
While Butler's 27.6 mile-per-hour average sprint speed last season ranked No. 239, Baseball Savant had him in the 91st percentile in baserunning value. Harris was in the 43rd percentile in the same category.
Butler got paid last week, scoring a seven-year, $65.5 million contract extension from the Athletics. That put him in the same ballpark as Harris, who inked an eight-year, $72 million deal ahead of the 2023 season.
Harris was limited to 110 games in 2024 due to a left hamstring strain, batting .264 with 16 home runs, 48 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, a .722 OPS, 11 defensive runs saved and a 3.2 WAR. The 2022 NL Rookie of the Year has seen his batting average, OPS, home runs, RBIs and WAR drop two years in a row.
Butler, meanwhile, hit .262 with 22 home runs, 57 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, -2 defensive runs saved, an .807 OPS and a 3.0 WAR across 125 games in 2024. Most of that damage came from June 30 on, when Butler hit .304 with a .943 OPS.
