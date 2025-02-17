Toronto Blue Jays Former Cy Young Finalist Set to Take Big Step in Injury Recovery
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah provided some solid information on Monday as he continues to rehab from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in 2024.
Per Hazel Mae of Sportsnet on social media:
@Alek_Manoah6 continues to work hard post Tommy John surgery (June 2024).
Manoah tells me he’s tentatively set to throw a bullpen in a couple weeks’ time - his first since the procedure.
That's certainly good news for Manoah, who is hoping to be back by August.
The 27-year-old made just five starts in 2024, going 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA. He struck out 26 batters in 24.1 innings, starting to flash some of the stuff that made him one of the better pitchers in baseball in 2022.
Manoah made the All-Star team in that 2022 season, going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA. He also finished third in the American League Cy Young voting, helping the Jays get to the playoffs.
However, the 2023 season was a horrific one for Manoah, who went just 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA. He was demoted to the minor leagues and finished the year on the injured list.
He was injured in spring training 2024 as well and began the year in Triple-A before getting called back up.
The Blue Jays don't need to rush Manoah back, as they already have five starters penciled in for 2025: Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman and Bowden Francis. Yariel Rodriguez, who started more than 20 games last season, is another option as well.
Toronto finished last in the American League East last year, going 74-88.
