Toronto Blue Jays' Future Hall of Famer Hints That He Could Miss Time With Injury
UPDATE, Sunday AM: Per Hazel Mae of Sportsnet, Scherzer has hinted that he may need to miss some time with the thumb issue. The Blue Jays were beaten 9-5 on Saturday.
SATURDAY: Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer left Saturday's outing against the Baltimore Orioles early with right lat soreness, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.
Max Scherzer left the game with what the team said is "right lat soreness."
A few days ago, Scherzer said this when asked about thumb area: "this region affects your whole arm, not just your form, but all the way to your triceps, into your shoulder and into your lat, too."
Scherzer, 40, signed a one-year deal with Toronto in the offseason. He lasted just 3.0 innings on Saturday, surrendering two earned runs on three hits. He walked none and struck out one, also giving up two home runs.
He is a 17-year veteran of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. He helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019 and was part of the Rangers team that captured the title in 2023.
Lifetime, he's 216-112 with a 3.16 ERA. He battled injury in 2024, making just nine starts, so the Blue Jays will have to hope he's able to overcome this and be healthier in 2025.
Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star and a three-time Cy Young winner. He's struck out 3,408 batters in his career, which is second among current pitchers (Justin Verlander)
The Blue Jays split the first two games of the series with the Orioles, the two teams will finish out on Sunday afternoon. They'll host the Nationals starting on Monday at Rogers Centre.
Should Scherzer need to miss any time, Yariel Rodriguez figures to be next in line.
Related MLB Stories
TANDEM HISTORY: Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. do something not seen in 35 years as the Padres beat the Braves on Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
GENO's HOT: Eugenio Suarez hit a home run on Opening Night, re-writing his own personal history books. CLICK HERE:
DYNAMIC PAIR: Bobby Witt Jr. and Julio Rodriguez enter the year joined at the hip in some incredible history. CLICK HERE: