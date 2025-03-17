Toronto Blue Jays' Future Hall of Famer Dealing with Continued Thumb Injury
Even despite a clean MRI last week, Toronto Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer is still having issues with the thumb on his right hand.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com:
Max Scherzer tells us that his thumb is giving him problems again after hitting the 50-pitch mark.
Scherzer spoke about how critical the thumb is to a pitcher's arm health, citing 2023 and 2024 as examples where a similar issue led to other injuries elsewhere. #BlueJays
Max Scherzer on what he's dealing with:
“My thumb hurts. It hurts to grip the ball. The critical thing I’ve learned over the years here is that your thumb is absolutely critical to your arm health. Unfortunately, this is what I’ve been dealing with since 2023.”
The 40-year-old Scherzer is a 17-year veteran of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. He helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019 and was part of the Rangers team that captured the title in 2023.
Lifetime, he's 216-112 with a 3.16 ERA. He battled injury in 2024, making just nine starts, so the Blue Jays will hope he's able to overcome this and be healthier in 2025. He signed a one-year deal this offseason.
Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star and a three-time Cy Young winner. He's struck out 3,407 batters in his career, which is second among current pitchers (Justin Verlander). Destined for the Hall of Fame, the Blue Jays could be the final stop of his career, although Scherzer hasn't said this is his final year.
If he's healthy, he'll join Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Bowden Francis in the Jays rotation.
Toronto opens the season on March 27 at home against the Baltimore Orioles.
Related MLB Stories
NEW OFFER COMING?: According to reports, the Blue Jays are prepared to make another offer to superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. CLICK HERE:
CROCHET SET TO MAKE HISTORY: Garrett Crochet, traded from the White Sox this offseason, will make history as the Opening Day starter for the Red Sox. CLICK HERE:
TURNER MEETING: Justin Turner, in Tokyo with the Chicago Cubs, had a heartwarming interaction with a pair of young fans. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.