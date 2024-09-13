Fastball

Washington Nationals Scratch CJ Abrams From Starting Lineup Due to Shoulder Injury

CJ Abrams is dealing with left shoulder soreness after making a diving play against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, so Nasim Nuñez will serve as the Washington Nationals' starting shortstop in his place on Friday.

Sam Connon

Sep 12, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) makes a throw to first base after fielding a ground ball by Miami Marlins outfielder Cristian Pache (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Nationals Park.
Sep 12, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) makes a throw to first base after fielding a ground ball by Miami Marlins outfielder Cristian Pache (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Nationals have scratched star shortstop CJ Abrams from their starting lineup ahead of Friday night's showdown with the Miami Marlins.

Abrams was initially slated to serve as Washington's leadoff hitter. Nasim Nuñez will now start at shortstop in his place, batting ninth while everyone else moves up a spot in the lineup.

MASN Sports' Mark Zuckerman and The Washington Post's Andrew Golden were the first to share the news of the lineup change. They both reported that Abrams has been dealing with a sore left shoulder after making a diving play in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Marlins, despite the fact that he played the remainder of that game.

Abrams has appeared in 134 of the Nationals' 146 games so far this season, ranking second on the team in games played. The 23-year-old leads the entire roster in doubles, triples, home runs, RBI, runs, total bases and WAR.

When he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career back on July 7, Abrams was batting .282 with an .860 OPS and 3.6 WAR. In the two months since, though, he is batting .169 with a .530 OPS, letting his WAR dip to 3.2 in the process.

Abrams is batting .239 with 20 home runs, 65 RBI, 29 stolen bases and a .735 OPS on the whole this season.

Despite his second-half struggles, Abrams is still viewed as a core piece of Washington's offense moving forward, alongside James Wood, Dylan Crews, Luis García Jr. and others.

Here is the Nationals' full, updated lineup for game two of their series against the last-place Marlins:

1. Dylan Crews, RF
2. James Wood, LF
3. Andrés Chaparro, DH
4. José Tena, 3B
5. Luis García Jr., 2B
6. Joey Gallo, 1B
7. Drew Millas, C
8. Jacob Young, CF
9. Nasim Nuñez, SS
SP: DJ Herz, LHP

First pitch from Nationals Park is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/Injuries