Washington Nationals Pitcher Trevor Williams Set to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Washington Nationals right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams has a partial UCL tear and expects to undergo an internal brace procedure on his elbow on July 17, the veteran starter told reporters Wednesday.
Tommy John surgery is still on the table for Williams, and the best case scenario is a return to action by April or May 2026. The 33-year-old last took the mound July 2, allowing nine hits, one walk and seven earned runs in 3.0 innings against the Detroit Tigers.
Williams missed over three months of action in 2024 due to a flexor strain, but the righty did manage to go 6-1 with a 2.03 ERA, 1.035 WHIP and 2.5 WAR in the 13 starts he did make. The Nationals saw that production and handed Williams a two-year, $14 million contract the following winer.
Even before he hit the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, Williams was failing to live up to that price tag. He was 3-10 with a 6.21 ERA, 1.536 WHIP and -0.7 WAR through 17 starts in 2025.
Williams spent time as a swingman with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets before joining the Nationals, going 7-7 with a 3.79 ERA, 1.362 WHIP and 1.7 WAR between 2021 and 2022. He was previously a reliable member of the Pittsburgh Pirates' starting rotation, going 30-36 with a 4.34 ERA, 1.324 WHIP and 5.2 WAR from 2017 to 2020.
With Williams out for the year, Japanese rookie Shinnosuke Ogasawara will be leaned on to round out Washington's starting rotation. The 27-year-old lefty allowed seven hits and four earned runs across 2.2 innings in his MLB debut on Sunday, although he did go 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.208 WHIP in his six minor league starts.
Related MLB Stories
- LAD-MIL MIDGAME TRADE: Steward Berroa, who was designated for assignment on Thursday, was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in the middle of their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. CLICK HERE
- HISTORIC DERBY FIELD: Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood and Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero are both 22 years old, which would make them the youngest Home Run Derby winners ever. CLICK HERE
- DODGERS COLD STREAK: After their losing streak reached five games against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers broke an undesirable 93-year franchise record. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.